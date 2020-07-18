All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

729 E 36TH STREET

729 East 36th Street · (443) 708-2887
Location

729 East 36th Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Waverly

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 976 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Waverly. Bright, open floor plan with hardwood floors. New kitchen has granite counters, all new SS appliances, gas cooking, garbage disposal and a dishwasher. Upper level has master bedroom, mid size room and a hall bath. Lower level has another bedroom and a new washer and dryer. This home has central air and a fenced rear parking with could alternatively be used as a large private back patio. Located close to the new Waverly Library, the Weinberg Y, JHU Homewood campus, Baltimore Museum of Art, Towson, & more. Hopkins University .5 miles, Morgan State 1.0 miles, Loyola 1.0 miles, Union Memorial .25 miles.*Water bill will be additional amount paid each month (along with rent) and then reconciled quarterly with tenant.* Application through My Smart Move. ** Due to occupancy, no in-person showings available until 7/6**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 E 36TH STREET have any available units?
729 E 36TH STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 E 36TH STREET have?
Some of 729 E 36TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 E 36TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
729 E 36TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 E 36TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 729 E 36TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 729 E 36TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 729 E 36TH STREET offers parking.
Does 729 E 36TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 E 36TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 E 36TH STREET have a pool?
No, 729 E 36TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 729 E 36TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 729 E 36TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 729 E 36TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 E 36TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
