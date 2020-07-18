729 E 36TH STREET

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home in the heart of Waverly. Bright, open floor plan with hardwood floors. New kitchen has granite counters, all new SS appliances, gas cooking, garbage disposal and a dishwasher. Upper level has master bedroom, mid size room and a hall bath. Lower level has another bedroom and a new washer and dryer. This home has central air and a fenced rear parking with could alternatively be used as a large private back patio. Located close to the new Waverly Library, the Weinberg Y, JHU Homewood campus, Baltimore Museum of Art, Towson, & more. Hopkins University .5 miles, Morgan State 1.0 miles, Loyola 1.0 miles, Union Memorial .25 miles.*Water bill will be additional amount paid each month (along with rent) and then reconciled quarterly with tenant.* Application through My Smart Move. ** Due to occupancy, no in-person showings available until 7/6**