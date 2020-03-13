726 S POTOMAC STREET

Amenities

Amazing 3 bed, 3 bath rental available in Canton! Home comes with a ONE CAR PARKING PAD! Located just 3 blocks from Canton Square, this home won't last long. BONUS - home includes monthly cleaning service at landlords expense! Enjoy gorgeous original hardwood floors, center kitchen island, brand new renovated basement with basement WALK OUT, washer/dryer in unit, parking pad plus a deck off of rear of home, original stained glass and more. Each bedroom has its own updated full bathroom. Pets on a case by case basis. $60 processing fee for approved applicants. Schedule your showing today!