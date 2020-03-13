All apartments in Baltimore
726 S POTOMAC STREET
726 S POTOMAC STREET

726 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

726 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bed, 3 bath rental available in Canton! Home comes with a ONE CAR PARKING PAD! Located just 3 blocks from Canton Square, this home won't last long. BONUS - home includes monthly cleaning service at landlords expense! Enjoy gorgeous original hardwood floors, center kitchen island, brand new renovated basement with basement WALK OUT, washer/dryer in unit, parking pad plus a deck off of rear of home, original stained glass and more. Each bedroom has its own updated full bathroom. Pets on a case by case basis. $60 processing fee for approved applicants. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 S POTOMAC STREET have any available units?
726 S POTOMAC STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 S POTOMAC STREET have?
Some of 726 S POTOMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 S POTOMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
726 S POTOMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 S POTOMAC STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 S POTOMAC STREET is pet friendly.
Does 726 S POTOMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 726 S POTOMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 726 S POTOMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 726 S POTOMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 S POTOMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 726 S POTOMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 726 S POTOMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 726 S POTOMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 726 S POTOMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 S POTOMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
