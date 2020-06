Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

WELCOME HOME!!!! There are 4 queen sized bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen has an abundance of counter and cabinet space. There is also an oversized fenced in backyard! Our team can help with other rentals in our vast inventory!!!!



Call/ Text: 410-205-5228 or Email: leasing@themdteam.com



You must make 3 times the monthly rent in order to qualify. Or a voucher is accepted as well.

Quiet neighborhood!