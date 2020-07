Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

3 Bed 1 bath Row house for rent in the milton area 21205 - Beautiful 3 bed 1 bath row house located near 895. In a quiet neighborhood. House features hardwood floors though out the house. The kitchen and bath are updated with ceramic tiles. Washer and Dryer hookup available. Back yard with privacy fence. Accepting all programs.



Please call David for showings 443 690 0960.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5485785)