Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
711 N Rose St
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
711 N Rose St
711 North Rose Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
711 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. It has hardwood floors throughout the home and a fully finished basement. You have washer and dryer hookups in the basement. Pets are welcome!
Property Highlights:
* Hardwood floors
* Pets are welcome
* Finished basement
* Washer and dryer hookups in basement
Available now!
(RLNE5360056)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 N Rose St have any available units?
711 N Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 711 N Rose St have?
Some of 711 N Rose St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 711 N Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
711 N Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 N Rose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 N Rose St is pet friendly.
Does 711 N Rose St offer parking?
No, 711 N Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 711 N Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 N Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 N Rose St have a pool?
No, 711 N Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 711 N Rose St have accessible units?
No, 711 N Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 711 N Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 N Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.
