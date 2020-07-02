All apartments in Baltimore
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
711 N Rose St
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

711 N Rose St

711 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 North Rose Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. It has hardwood floors throughout the home and a fully finished basement. You have washer and dryer hookups in the basement. Pets are welcome!

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood floors
* Pets are welcome
* Finished basement
* Washer and dryer hookups in basement

Available now!

(RLNE5360056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 N Rose St have any available units?
711 N Rose St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 N Rose St have?
Some of 711 N Rose St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 N Rose St currently offering any rent specials?
711 N Rose St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 N Rose St pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 N Rose St is pet friendly.
Does 711 N Rose St offer parking?
No, 711 N Rose St does not offer parking.
Does 711 N Rose St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 N Rose St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 N Rose St have a pool?
No, 711 N Rose St does not have a pool.
Does 711 N Rose St have accessible units?
No, 711 N Rose St does not have accessible units.
Does 711 N Rose St have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 N Rose St does not have units with dishwashers.

