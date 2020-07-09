709 North Carey Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Gorgeous 4 BR 2.5 BATH townhome located in the Harlem Park area. Open concept living space with ceramic flooring on the 1st Floor; The kitchen features stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops with the added amenities of a microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. The 2nd floor has hardwood flooring throughout; A deck is located off the master bedroom and an en suite spa bath. This home has Central Air, recessed lighting throughout and new windows; Fenced backyard and parking pad; Minutes to University of Maryland, the Inner Harbor, I-95 and I-295.