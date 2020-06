Amenities

Beautiful updated 3 bedroom and den with 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in the heart of Canton. Close to the water, restaurants and shops. Amazing hardwood floors with gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances that includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. All bedrooms are large with great closet space. Third bedroom is in lower floor with carpet. Washer and dryer is on the second floor.