702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 5:25 PM

702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

702 South Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

702 South Lakewood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
pool
tennis court
Spacious and attractive home in the heart of Canton. 3 nice sized bedrooms paired with 3 full bathrooms.Gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite & stainless kitchen plus 1,2, THREE decks including roof deck with panoramic city views. Located just a few blocks from the shopping, dining & pubs of Canton with its waterfront experiences, to the south & just a few blocks north brings you to huge, gorgeous Patterson Park with green spaces, walking paths, fenced dog park, tennis courts, a huge pool, ice skating & more dining / coffee shops. Look for the iconic Pagoda on NW corner & lake in the center. Johns Hopkins Hospital & Fells Point just a mile away. Greektown & Johns Hopkins Bayview Campus + I-95 access, less than 2 miles to the east.Location, Location, location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE has a pool.
Does 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
