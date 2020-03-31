702 S LAKEWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park pool tennis court

Spacious and attractive home in the heart of Canton. 3 nice sized bedrooms paired with 3 full bathrooms.Gleaming hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite & stainless kitchen plus 1,2, THREE decks including roof deck with panoramic city views. Located just a few blocks from the shopping, dining & pubs of Canton with its waterfront experiences, to the south & just a few blocks north brings you to huge, gorgeous Patterson Park with green spaces, walking paths, fenced dog park, tennis courts, a huge pool, ice skating & more dining / coffee shops. Look for the iconic Pagoda on NW corner & lake in the center. Johns Hopkins Hospital & Fells Point just a mile away. Greektown & Johns Hopkins Bayview Campus + I-95 access, less than 2 miles to the east.Location, Location, location!