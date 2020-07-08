702 LUZERNE S AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Desirable Canton location! Walk to restaurants, the Square, the Canton Waterfront for food and music festivals, the grocery store, or Patterson Park - just steps away. Full of character, this fully renovated home is complemented by hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and a neutral color palette. Kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances including a gas range, granite counters, and adjacent dining room. Master bedroom highlights a tray ceiling, recessed lighting and double closet. Convenient bedroom level laundry room. Private courtyard in the rear of the home. Centrally located, this home has everything you~ve been searching for to enjoy all that city life has to offer! Property Updates (2014-2019): Roof, A/C unit, interior paint, energy saving windows throughout home, kitchen appliances, refinished deck, and more! Basement great for storage.