Baltimore, MD
702 LUZERNE S AVE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 9:45 AM

702 LUZERNE S AVE

702 S Luzerne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

702 S Luzerne Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Desirable Canton location! Walk to restaurants, the Square, the Canton Waterfront for food and music festivals, the grocery store, or Patterson Park - just steps away. Full of character, this fully renovated home is complemented by hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and a neutral color palette. Kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances including a gas range, granite counters, and adjacent dining room. Master bedroom highlights a tray ceiling, recessed lighting and double closet. Convenient bedroom level laundry room. Private courtyard in the rear of the home. Centrally located, this home has everything you~ve been searching for to enjoy all that city life has to offer! Property Updates (2014-2019): Roof, A/C unit, interior paint, energy saving windows throughout home, kitchen appliances, refinished deck, and more! Basement great for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 LUZERNE S AVE have any available units?
702 LUZERNE S AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 LUZERNE S AVE have?
Some of 702 LUZERNE S AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 LUZERNE S AVE currently offering any rent specials?
702 LUZERNE S AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 LUZERNE S AVE pet-friendly?
No, 702 LUZERNE S AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 702 LUZERNE S AVE offer parking?
Yes, 702 LUZERNE S AVE offers parking.
Does 702 LUZERNE S AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 702 LUZERNE S AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 LUZERNE S AVE have a pool?
No, 702 LUZERNE S AVE does not have a pool.
Does 702 LUZERNE S AVE have accessible units?
No, 702 LUZERNE S AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 702 LUZERNE S AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 LUZERNE S AVE has units with dishwashers.

