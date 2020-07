Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking air conditioning internet access range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Very spacious apartment with large living room, dinning room and large bedrooms with closets. The home has central air conditioning, a balcony, and a washer/dryer in the apartment.. There are 2 full bathrooms and the location is in the heart of Pikesville. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5307908)