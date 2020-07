Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom 1 full bath town home with finished basement. The washer and dryer are in the large kitchen just outside the living and dining room. The basement is finished and useable for living space or storage.



Property Highlights:



* Well Maintained Home

* Pergo Floors

* Finished Basement

* Washer and Dryer

* Freshly Painted



Available NOW!



(RLNE5414576)