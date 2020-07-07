6945 Reisterstown Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities gym parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08ff3fa095 ---- -Located in Pikesville, Safe & Friendly Area -Long Term Friendly Tenants & Neighbors -Less Than A Minute Walk to 5 Shopping Centers, Reisterstown Plaza Mall & All Kinds of Retails (Gas Stations, Banks, Restaurants, Groceries, Doctors, Fitness Center, Clothing Stores ............) -15 to 20 Minutes to Downtown Baltimore, Few Minutes to Sini Hospital -Bus Stop Right at the Corner (# 44,53,58,59,60) & Only Few Minutes to Subway -Sunny/Bright, (No Need of Lights During The Day) -Corner Fenced Property with free Parking in front & Off-Street Parking in the Back -Heat & Water Included