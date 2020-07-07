All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6945 Reisterstown Road

6945 Reisterstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

6945 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff

Amenities

parking
gym
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
gym
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/08ff3fa095 ---- -Located in Pikesville, Safe & Friendly Area -Long Term Friendly Tenants & Neighbors -Less Than A Minute Walk to 5 Shopping Centers, Reisterstown Plaza Mall & All Kinds of Retails (Gas Stations, Banks, Restaurants, Groceries, Doctors, Fitness Center, Clothing Stores ............) -15 to 20 Minutes to Downtown Baltimore, Few Minutes to Sini Hospital -Bus Stop Right at the Corner (# 44,53,58,59,60) & Only Few Minutes to Subway -Sunny/Bright, (No Need of Lights During The Day) -Corner Fenced Property with free Parking in front & Off-Street Parking in the Back -Heat & Water Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6945 Reisterstown Road have any available units?
6945 Reisterstown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6945 Reisterstown Road have?
Some of 6945 Reisterstown Road's amenities include parking, gym, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6945 Reisterstown Road currently offering any rent specials?
6945 Reisterstown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6945 Reisterstown Road pet-friendly?
No, 6945 Reisterstown Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6945 Reisterstown Road offer parking?
Yes, 6945 Reisterstown Road offers parking.
Does 6945 Reisterstown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6945 Reisterstown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6945 Reisterstown Road have a pool?
No, 6945 Reisterstown Road does not have a pool.
Does 6945 Reisterstown Road have accessible units?
No, 6945 Reisterstown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6945 Reisterstown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6945 Reisterstown Road does not have units with dishwashers.

