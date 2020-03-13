All apartments in Baltimore
6915 Harford Rd - 3
6915 Harford Rd - 3

6915 Harford Road · No Longer Available
Location

6915 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21234
Woodring

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
accepts section 8
AVAILABLE NOW! Come check out our newly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment on Harford Rd, in Parkville, MD!

Close to the bus stop and shopping at the Harford Rd shopping center. This unit includes: Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, New flooring, Pantry, Ample closet space, Full bath with a tub, 2 large bedrooms and privacy! Listed for $1,100/Month, Owner will pay utilities.

First months rent and security deposit due on move in date with no exceptions. Pets are allowed case by case. Smoking is not allowed inside under any circumstance. Willing to accept Section 8 and other program vouchers.

Email to schedule an appointment or apply online today!
Property Manager: info@bapropmanagement.com

BA Holdings, LLC
231 Najoles Rd Suite 100,
Millersville, MD 21108

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6915 Harford Rd - 3 have any available units?
6915 Harford Rd - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 6915 Harford Rd - 3 have?
Some of 6915 Harford Rd - 3's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6915 Harford Rd - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6915 Harford Rd - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6915 Harford Rd - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6915 Harford Rd - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6915 Harford Rd - 3 offer parking?
No, 6915 Harford Rd - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6915 Harford Rd - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6915 Harford Rd - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6915 Harford Rd - 3 have a pool?
No, 6915 Harford Rd - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6915 Harford Rd - 3 have accessible units?
No, 6915 Harford Rd - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6915 Harford Rd - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6915 Harford Rd - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
