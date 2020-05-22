666 N Calvert St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located conveniently in the Mount Vernon, Baltimore area. When not in quarantine mode, located within walking distance of cafes, restaurants, bars, small parks, houses of worship, libraries, museums and a whole lot more. Safe, calm, relatively quiet neighborhood.



The apartment is spacious and furnished. Kitchen includes fridge, 4 stove tops, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. High speed internet but no cable. Futon couch, tv stand table, corner desk.



Washer and dryer in the apartment. 1 bathroom with shower and tub. Bedroom has one large walk in closet. Small patio overlooking courtyard and pool.



Free parking garage in building with key. Elevator access from garage so you do not ever have to walk up stairs if you do not want to.