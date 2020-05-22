All apartments in Baltimore
666 N Calvert St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:34 AM

666 N Calvert St

666 N Calvert St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

666 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located conveniently in the Mount Vernon, Baltimore area. When not in quarantine mode, located within walking distance of cafes, restaurants, bars, small parks, houses of worship, libraries, museums and a whole lot more. Safe, calm, relatively quiet neighborhood.

The apartment is spacious and furnished. Kitchen includes fridge, 4 stove tops, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. High speed internet but no cable. Futon couch, tv stand table, corner desk.

Washer and dryer in the apartment. 1 bathroom with shower and tub. Bedroom has one large walk in closet. Small patio overlooking courtyard and pool.

Free parking garage in building with key. Elevator access from garage so you do not ever have to walk up stairs if you do not want to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 N Calvert St have any available units?
666 N Calvert St has a unit available for $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 666 N Calvert St have?
Some of 666 N Calvert St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 N Calvert St currently offering any rent specials?
666 N Calvert St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 N Calvert St pet-friendly?
No, 666 N Calvert St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 666 N Calvert St offer parking?
Yes, 666 N Calvert St does offer parking.
Does 666 N Calvert St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 666 N Calvert St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 N Calvert St have a pool?
Yes, 666 N Calvert St has a pool.
Does 666 N Calvert St have accessible units?
No, 666 N Calvert St does not have accessible units.
Does 666 N Calvert St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 666 N Calvert St has units with dishwashers.
