Lovely detached home in this sought after community with front porch and deck for those breezy summer nights. This 3 bedroom 2 full updated home bath boast Brazilian cherry wood on the main level. Kitchen has all stainless appliances including stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher and ceramic flooring, french doors. Basement is clean with washer and dryer. C/A and heat, fenced yard, Conveniently located. Schedule your showing today.