Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sitting at the living room, you watch the natural light stream through the large bay window playfully bouncing off the hardwood floor.The day holds great promise. The commute to work is so pleasant since your home is located minutes from I-95 and I-695. Returning home and parking your car in the ample 2 car driveway makes your day worry free. Have fun cooking your dinner in the specious kitchen and relaxing on your deck while your friends and family enjoy the Lower level In law suite.