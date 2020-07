Amenities

Welcome to this 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home. Gleaming hardwood floors greet you entering the homes living room. Large open floor plan with combo kitchen-dining area. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Great room for TV or game room in the rear of the home. The second level has a large main bedroom and a second bedroom. Upper level is fully carpeted. Off street parking rounds out the features of this home.