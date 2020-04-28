651 STIRLING STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Make this remarkable renovation of one of Baltimore's first Dollar homes yours. A double wide townhome with 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome close to downtown and JHU campuses. 2 working wood burning fireplaces. Private Parking in the Rear. Section 8 and BRHP considered. Water bill is included in rent. $45 credit/background fee for every person over 18. No smoking or pets.