Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

651 STIRLING STREET

651 Stirling Street · No Longer Available
Location

651 Stirling Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Oldtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this remarkable renovation of one of Baltimore's first Dollar homes yours. A double wide townhome with 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome close to downtown and JHU campuses. 2 working wood burning fireplaces. Private Parking in the Rear. Section 8 and BRHP considered. Water bill is included in rent. $45 credit/background fee for every person over 18. No smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 STIRLING STREET have any available units?
651 STIRLING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 STIRLING STREET have?
Some of 651 STIRLING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 STIRLING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
651 STIRLING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 STIRLING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 STIRLING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 651 STIRLING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 651 STIRLING STREET offers parking.
Does 651 STIRLING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 STIRLING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 STIRLING STREET have a pool?
No, 651 STIRLING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 651 STIRLING STREET have accessible units?
No, 651 STIRLING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 651 STIRLING STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 STIRLING STREET has units with dishwashers.
