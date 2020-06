Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available April 1st. Open concept home in prime Canton location with PARKING. Features crown molding, hardwood floors, a finished basement (use as 3rd bedroom w/ bath), 2nd floor master suite, exposed brick, & 2nd floor deck. All white kitchen with a large island with enough room for 2 stools, a range hood, and stainless steel appliances. washer and dryer in basement. Pets case by case but with additional deposit. $35 application fee per adult.