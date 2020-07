Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Canton Rowhome with PARKING PAD! Hardwoods throughout, Bedrooms w/ Spacious Closets, Walk Out to Rear Patio with Covering, and Partially Finished Basement with Plenty of Room for Storage and Family Room. Washer/Dryer included. Not far from the park and dining.