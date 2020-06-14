631 South Eaton Street - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

City living at its finest! Conveniently located between Brewers Hill and Canton Square, you're close to all that Baltimore has to offer. 631 S. Eaton is located minutes from 95 as well, so you can skip city traffic. This townhouse features a parking pad out back so you can avoid street parking, although it is widely available on the surrounding streets. Take in the city skyline from the rooftop deck or enjoy entertaining guests in the newly renovated kitchen. The home features high-end finishes and imported tiling from Italy, not typical of other city renovations. your furry friends are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Available April 1st but you can schedule a tour today!