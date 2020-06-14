All apartments in Baltimore
631 South Eaton Street - 1

631 S Eaton St · (410) 205-5468
Location

631 S Eaton St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
City living at its finest! Conveniently located between Brewers Hill and Canton Square, you're close to all that Baltimore has to offer. 631 S. Eaton is located minutes from 95 as well, so you can skip city traffic. This townhouse features a parking pad out back so you can avoid street parking, although it is widely available on the surrounding streets. Take in the city skyline from the rooftop deck or enjoy entertaining guests in the newly renovated kitchen. The home features high-end finishes and imported tiling from Italy, not typical of other city renovations. your furry friends are allowed on a case-by-case basis. Available April 1st but you can schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have any available units?
631 South Eaton Street - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 631 South Eaton Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
631 South Eaton Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 South Eaton Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 South Eaton Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 South Eaton Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
