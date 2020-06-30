630 Wicklow Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 02/08/20 Wicklow - Property Id: 205588



This a large home that will have complete renovations ready for move in for February 8th, 2020.

This home boasts a finished basement, 3 full bathrooms, 4 bedrooms on the main floors and 1 in the basement. It also has a garage and parking pad in the rear.

Enjoy this large home for family or an a assisted living space. Those terms will be different...

No Pets Allowed



