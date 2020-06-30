All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 630 Wicklow Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
630 Wicklow Rd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

630 Wicklow Rd

630 Wicklow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

630 Wicklow Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Rognel Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 02/08/20 Wicklow - Property Id: 205588

This a large home that will have complete renovations ready for move in for February 8th, 2020.
This home boasts a finished basement, 3 full bathrooms, 4 bedrooms on the main floors and 1 in the basement. It also has a garage and parking pad in the rear.
Enjoy this large home for family or an a assisted living space. Those terms will be different...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205588
Property Id 205588

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5470187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 Wicklow Rd have any available units?
630 Wicklow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 Wicklow Rd have?
Some of 630 Wicklow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 Wicklow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
630 Wicklow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 Wicklow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 630 Wicklow Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 630 Wicklow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 630 Wicklow Rd offers parking.
Does 630 Wicklow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 630 Wicklow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 Wicklow Rd have a pool?
No, 630 Wicklow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 630 Wicklow Rd have accessible units?
No, 630 Wicklow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 630 Wicklow Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 Wicklow Rd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland