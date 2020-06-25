6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3

Amenities

Apartment living that feels like home!



Spacious 1-bedroom in quiet North Baltimore neighborhood at county line to Towson. Located on Chinquapin Parkway near Northern Parkway, the Alameda, and Loch Raven Blvd. Enjoy all the nearby conveniences and attractions of the Belvedere and Towson communities. Floor plan includes living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Amenities include self-controlled heating and cooling and coin laundry on premises.



Application approval and security deposit required.

Call 443-742-5005 for more details. Sorry, no pets.



Photos coming soon!