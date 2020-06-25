All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3
Last updated July 21 2019 at 4:04 PM

6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3

6282 Chinquapin Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Glen Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6282 Chinquapin Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21212
Glen Oaks

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Apartment living that feels like home!

Spacious 1-bedroom in quiet North Baltimore neighborhood at county line to Towson. Located on Chinquapin Parkway near Northern Parkway, the Alameda, and Loch Raven Blvd. Enjoy all the nearby conveniences and attractions of the Belvedere and Towson communities. Floor plan includes living room, dining room, and spacious kitchen. Amenities include self-controlled heating and cooling and coin laundry on premises.

Application approval and security deposit required.
Call 443-742-5005 for more details. Sorry, no pets.

Photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 have any available units?
6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 offer parking?
No, 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 have a pool?
No, 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 have accessible units?
No, 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6282 Chinquapin Parkway - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland