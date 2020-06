Amenities

Rarely available in Harbor Way East *Beautiful, well lighted end unit with lot of windows !! Close to Inner Harbor, shopping, restaurants, museums that Baltimore is famous for. One car parking is included and additional Permit Street Parking is available for a nominal fee, This 2 bedrooms and 2 full bath end of group unit with recently replaced windows and hardwood floors is a pleasant place to call home. Close to Light Rail stops.