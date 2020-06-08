625 S. Potomac St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunning 4bd/1.5ba Canton home - Available Now! - Stunning 4bd/1.5ba Canton home, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Faux Fireplace, Dishwasher, Central A/C, and Off Street Parking! This home also comes with Plenty of Storage Space, Ceramic Tiling, Historic Touches like Stained Glass throughout the home! Possible 4th Bedroom in Basement!



And All of This is Available now!



Super convenient to Canton's amazing restaurants and shops.



Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE4700783)