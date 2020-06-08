All apartments in Baltimore
625 S. Potomac St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

625 S. Potomac St

625 South Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 4bd/1.5ba Canton home - Available Now! - Stunning 4bd/1.5ba Canton home, Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Faux Fireplace, Dishwasher, Central A/C, and Off Street Parking! This home also comes with Plenty of Storage Space, Ceramic Tiling, Historic Touches like Stained Glass throughout the home! Possible 4th Bedroom in Basement!

And All of This is Available now!

Super convenient to Canton's amazing restaurants and shops.

Pet policy: Small dogs/Cats okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent per pet

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4700783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 S. Potomac St have any available units?
625 S. Potomac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 S. Potomac St have?
Some of 625 S. Potomac St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 S. Potomac St currently offering any rent specials?
625 S. Potomac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 S. Potomac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 S. Potomac St is pet friendly.
Does 625 S. Potomac St offer parking?
Yes, 625 S. Potomac St offers parking.
Does 625 S. Potomac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 S. Potomac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 S. Potomac St have a pool?
No, 625 S. Potomac St does not have a pool.
Does 625 S. Potomac St have accessible units?
No, 625 S. Potomac St does not have accessible units.
Does 625 S. Potomac St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 S. Potomac St has units with dishwashers.
