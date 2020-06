621 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage new construction

EXTREMELY RARE & UNIQUE RENOVATION WITH STUNNING DETACHED CARRIAGE HOUSE AND GIGANTIC COURTYARD FOR AN AMAZING ENTERTAINING EXPERIENCE. 3 STORY 15+ FT WIDE RENOVATION WITH 2 CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL OFF STREET PARKING. MAIN HOME FEATURES 3 GIGANTIC BEDROOMS WITH 3.5 BATHROOMS ABOVE GRADE. OVER 3,000 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE. GLISTENING HARDWOODS CASCADE THROUGHOUT. ENJOY CUSTOM WHITE CABINETRY, STUNNING MARBLE COUNTERS, IMPORTED TILE, ITALIAN GLASS BACKSPLASH, DESIGNER LIGHTING, 9 FT CEILINGS ON MAIN LEVEL, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS ON 2ND AND 3RD LEVEL, FLOATING STAIRCASE WITH CUSTOM WINDOWS, BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER, SS APPLIANCES IN DESIGNER CHEF'S KITCHEN WHICH INCLUDE TOP OF THE LINE GE MONOGRAM APPLIANCE PACKAGE: 48 INCH RANGE AND HOOD, 48 INCH REFRIDGERATOR, WINE COOLER, AND DISHWASHER. LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT. WHOLE HOUSE AUDIO THROUGHOUT. STATE OF THE ART SECURITY SYSTEM WITH REMOTE ACCESS AND MONITORING INCLUDING 4 CAMERAS WHICH COVER ENTRY POINT INTO HOME. 3-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL IN THE MAIN HOUSE WITH 4TH ZONE IN THE CARRIAGE HOUSE. NEWLY CONSTRUCTED CARRIAGE HOUSE - FRENCH COUNTRY STYLE WITH HARDY PLANK SIDING AND CUSTOM WOOD FINISHES, MODERN EFFICIENCY KITCHEN, FULL BATH, STUDIO STYLE LIVING SPACE, OUTDOOR DECK WITH CUSTOM IRON RAILINGS. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO CANTON SQUARE, FELLS POINT, LOCAL SHOPPING, DINING, AND ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS. SCHEDULE A PRIVATE TOUR TODAY - MUST SEE!!!