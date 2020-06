Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

***RENTAL OPPORTUNITY*** IMPECCABLE 3BR, 2.5 BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF CANTON. THE FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT (w over 8 ft high ceiling height & new carpet) MAY BE USED AS 3 BR. KITCHEN HAS NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW SS APPLIANCES, ABUNDANT CABINET SPACE. BOTH FULL BATHS ARE LOCATED ON BR LEVEL. MSTRBATH W DOUBLE VANITIES. OFFICE SPACE IN BASEMENT. SEP LAUNDRY ROOM. PARKING PAD!!