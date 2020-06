Amenities

Charming, light-filled Otterbein apartment with dedicated parking space. Four floor to ceiling "loft-style" windows flood the living room and dining room space with natural light. Updated kitchen and bath. The apartment looks out to quiet parks both on the front and back sides of the unit. Aprox. 1,200 square ft. Perfect location which is walking distance to the Inner Harbor, MARC train, UMD, Camden Yards, and M&T Bank Stadium. Comes with one assigned off-street parking spot.