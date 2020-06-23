All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 618 Fagley St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
618 Fagley St
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

618 Fagley St

618 South Fagley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

618 South Fagley Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2BR/2FB Brick Porch Front Townhouse in the heart of Brewer's Hill

Property Highlights
-Completely rehabbed offering all of the conveniences that city living has to offer
-Stunning kitchen with granite counter tops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Kitchen Island
-Dining area
-Custom wood staircase
-Gleaming hardwood floors
-2 marble baths and tray ceilings.
-Attached master bathroom.
-Large separate laundry area, storage room and 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
-Possible 3rd bedroom on lower level.

(RLNE5411585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Fagley St have any available units?
618 Fagley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Fagley St have?
Some of 618 Fagley St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Fagley St currently offering any rent specials?
618 Fagley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Fagley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Fagley St is pet friendly.
Does 618 Fagley St offer parking?
No, 618 Fagley St does not offer parking.
Does 618 Fagley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Fagley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Fagley St have a pool?
No, 618 Fagley St does not have a pool.
Does 618 Fagley St have accessible units?
No, 618 Fagley St does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Fagley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Fagley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland