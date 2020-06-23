618 Fagley St

Amenities
Beautiful 2BR/2FB Brick Porch Front Townhouse in the heart of Brewer's Hill
Property Highlights
-Completely rehabbed offering all of the conveniences that city living has to offer
-Stunning kitchen with granite counter tops
-Stainless steel appliances
-Kitchen Island
-Dining area
-Custom wood staircase
-Gleaming hardwood floors
-2 marble baths and tray ceilings.
-Attached master bathroom.
-Large separate laundry area, storage room and 2 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
-Possible 3rd bedroom on lower level.
(RLNE5411585)