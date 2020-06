Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Well kept row-home on a quiet street, blocks away from Patterson Park, Canton Square, and Fells Point. At the main level, you will be greeted by charming original hardwood floors and an updated kitchen that features granite counter tops, SS appliances, and a large island. 2 Bedrooms and 2 baths on the upper level and a finished basement with a wet bar and half bath. Parking Pad.