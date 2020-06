Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan some paid utils microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming apartment located in the quiet neighborhood of Lake Walker. One bedroom, one bath first floor apartment with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, and nice size living room. Off street parking and a private entrance included! Located near Towson, John Hopkins, Belvedere Square and public transportation. Heat included in the rent. No pets. No smoking. Video tour available.