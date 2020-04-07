615 WYETH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Renovated 2-BR/2.5-BA townhouse on one of the best blocks in Washington Village. Home features beautiful SS appliances, quartz countertops, bamboo floors, recessed lighting. The HVAC system, water heater & windows are all less than 3 years old. Enjoy summer nights out on your ROOFTOP DECK or relax on the fully-fenced, private patio. Additional deck off the Master Bedroom too! Plenty of closet space and tons of additional storage in the unfinished basement. WELCOME HOME!!