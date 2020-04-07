All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
615 WYETH STREET
Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

615 WYETH STREET

615 Wyeth Street · No Longer Available
Location

615 Wyeth Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Renovated 2-BR/2.5-BA townhouse on one of the best blocks in Washington Village. Home features beautiful SS appliances, quartz countertops, bamboo floors, recessed lighting. The HVAC system, water heater & windows are all less than 3 years old. Enjoy summer nights out on your ROOFTOP DECK or relax on the fully-fenced, private patio. Additional deck off the Master Bedroom too! Plenty of closet space and tons of additional storage in the unfinished basement. WELCOME HOME!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 WYETH STREET have any available units?
615 WYETH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 WYETH STREET have?
Some of 615 WYETH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 WYETH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
615 WYETH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 WYETH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 615 WYETH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 615 WYETH STREET offer parking?
No, 615 WYETH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 615 WYETH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 WYETH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 WYETH STREET have a pool?
No, 615 WYETH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 615 WYETH STREET have accessible units?
No, 615 WYETH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 615 WYETH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 WYETH STREET has units with dishwashers.
