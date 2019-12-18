All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE

614 South Ellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

614 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
This home is VACANT and can be shown during the quarantine. Beautifully updated townhome with PARKING in the heart of Canton! Chef's eat-in kitchen with island, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick provide a cook's dream! Open floor plan with living and dining space, beautiful hardwood floors, custom wainscoting, exposed brick, and transom window complete the main level. A gorgeous staircase, filled with natural light, takes you to the 2nd floor, which has two oversized bedrooms and two bathrooms. The owner's bedroom has a new (2020) en suite bathroom, and the light filled second bedroom has access to a large bright hall bath. The lower level boasts a large family room, which could also be a great 3rd bedroom, a half bathroom, laundry and lots of room for storage. A parking pad and the prime Canton location, close to shopping, restaurants, Patterson Park, and Johns Hopkins Medical Campus, complete the property. A perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have?
Some of 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

