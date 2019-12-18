614 S ELLWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

This home is VACANT and can be shown during the quarantine. Beautifully updated townhome with PARKING in the heart of Canton! Chef's eat-in kitchen with island, upgraded cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick provide a cook's dream! Open floor plan with living and dining space, beautiful hardwood floors, custom wainscoting, exposed brick, and transom window complete the main level. A gorgeous staircase, filled with natural light, takes you to the 2nd floor, which has two oversized bedrooms and two bathrooms. The owner's bedroom has a new (2020) en suite bathroom, and the light filled second bedroom has access to a large bright hall bath. The lower level boasts a large family room, which could also be a great 3rd bedroom, a half bathroom, laundry and lots of room for storage. A parking pad and the prime Canton location, close to shopping, restaurants, Patterson Park, and Johns Hopkins Medical Campus, complete the property. A perfect place to call home!