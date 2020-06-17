All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

612 radnor ave

612 Radnor Avenue · (410) 401-9903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 Radnor Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Winston - Govans

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 612 radnor ave · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated New 3BR 1.5Bathroom home in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 full Bath. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors throughout, Stainless Steel appliances and plenty of closet space. There is also a stainless steel microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher in the large spacious kitchen. Washer/dryer in unit. Fenced spacious yard. Landlord pays for water. Voucher Holders Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 radnor ave have any available units?
612 radnor ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 radnor ave have?
Some of 612 radnor ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 radnor ave currently offering any rent specials?
612 radnor ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 radnor ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 radnor ave is pet friendly.
Does 612 radnor ave offer parking?
No, 612 radnor ave does not offer parking.
Does 612 radnor ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 radnor ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 radnor ave have a pool?
No, 612 radnor ave does not have a pool.
Does 612 radnor ave have accessible units?
No, 612 radnor ave does not have accessible units.
Does 612 radnor ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 radnor ave has units with dishwashers.
