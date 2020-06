Amenities

Convenient location to downtown harbor, walk to Mark train station, an elementary school. Renovated large townhouse, 1968sf, new floor, new painting, 5 bedrooms, 3 extra large master rooms, bright and open living room, two full bathrooms, large kitchen with nice furniture, new 96% energy efficient furnace, new air conditioner, water heater. Vouchers renters are welcome and will be considered the first.