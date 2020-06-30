All apartments in Baltimore
6105 MacBeth Drive - 1

6105 Macbeth Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6105 Macbeth Dr, Baltimore, MD 21239
Loch Raven

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
2nd Floor Apt2 bedroom 1 bathroom, living room, small kitchen area, carpet throughout, central heat, window A/C in unit, 2nd floor apt. very nice quiet neighborhood. Water expenses are included in rent

1st floor apt for rent as well, 2 bdrm, 1 bathrm, hardwood flooring throughout, central heat, window A/C, water expenses included. large fenced backyard Large basement area for storage.
2 bedroom 1 bathroom, living room, small kitchen area, carpet throughout, central heat, window A/C unit, 2nd floor apt. very nice quiet neighborhood. Water expenses are included in rent

1st floor apt for rent as well, 2 bdrm, 1 bathrm, hardwood flooring throughout, central heat, window A/C water expense through out. large fenced in backyard Large basement area for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 have any available units?
6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6105 MacBeth Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.

