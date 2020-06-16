610 E Fort Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous chandeliers Illuminate the main entry as you pass through a bright an open floor plan.This home offers 3 bed rooms, a spacious basement and 2 full bathrooms. There's not just 1 but 2 patios for entertainment or relaxation and a personal parking pad for your convenience. This home comes equipped with a washer, dryer and dishwasher. Located on an awesome street in Federal Hill, near popular restaurants and shopping centers. Come tour today! Call/ Text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score No Evictions/ Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent