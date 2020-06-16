All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 28 2019 at 5:17 PM

610 E Fort Avenue

610 East Fort Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

610 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous chandeliers Illuminate the main entry as you pass through a bright an open floor plan.This home offers 3 bed rooms, a spacious basement and 2 full bathrooms. There's not just 1 but 2 patios for entertainment or relaxation and a personal parking pad for your convenience. This home comes equipped with a washer, dryer and dishwasher. Located on an awesome street in Federal Hill, near popular restaurants and shopping centers. Come tour today! Call/ Text Erica 443.272.1017 600 Credit Score No Evictions/ Felonies Make 3x Monthly Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E Fort Avenue have any available units?
610 E Fort Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 E Fort Avenue have?
Some of 610 E Fort Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 E Fort Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
610 E Fort Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E Fort Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 610 E Fort Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 610 E Fort Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 610 E Fort Avenue offers parking.
Does 610 E Fort Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 E Fort Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E Fort Avenue have a pool?
No, 610 E Fort Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 610 E Fort Avenue have accessible units?
No, 610 E Fort Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E Fort Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 E Fort Avenue has units with dishwashers.

