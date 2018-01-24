All apartments in Baltimore
605 S Macon St
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:07 PM

605 S Macon St

605 South Macon Street · No Longer Available
Location

605 South Macon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in one of Baltimore's hottest neighborhoods! This newly renovated property features a master bedroom with attached bathroom, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, a fully finished basement with a washer and dryer.

That's not all, you won't have to deal with the headache of City parking as this home is equipped with your very own private parking pad! Schedule a showing today, this home won't be available for long!
2 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors throughout, Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances including Washer/Dryer. Fully Finished Basement. Private Parking Pad. Close to Bayview Hospital, I-95 and 895, Minutes from Patterson Park, Canton, Fells Point and Downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 S Macon St have any available units?
605 S Macon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 S Macon St have?
Some of 605 S Macon St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 S Macon St currently offering any rent specials?
605 S Macon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 S Macon St pet-friendly?
No, 605 S Macon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 605 S Macon St offer parking?
Yes, 605 S Macon St offers parking.
Does 605 S Macon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 S Macon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 S Macon St have a pool?
No, 605 S Macon St does not have a pool.
Does 605 S Macon St have accessible units?
No, 605 S Macon St does not have accessible units.
Does 605 S Macon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 S Macon St has units with dishwashers.
