605 S Macon St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in one of Baltimore's hottest neighborhoods! This newly renovated property features a master bedroom with attached bathroom, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, a fully finished basement with a washer and dryer.



That's not all, you won't have to deal with the headache of City parking as this home is equipped with your very own private parking pad! Schedule a showing today, this home won't be available for long!

2 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors throughout, Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances including Washer/Dryer. Fully Finished Basement. Private Parking Pad. Close to Bayview Hospital, I-95 and 895, Minutes from Patterson Park, Canton, Fells Point and Downtown Baltimore.