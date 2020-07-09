All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:31 AM

6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor

6029 Alta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6029 Alta Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Glenham - Bedford

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2ndfloor rental in Baltimore: spacious, updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment in Glenham-Belhar, available immediately. Close to Burdick Park. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light. Backyard haven great for entertaining. $1000 per month. Close to major highways and Northern Parkway. Security system included. Tenant pays all other utilities. No pets, please.
Beautiful 1st floor rental in Baltimore: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Glenham-Belhar, available immediately. Close to Burdick Park. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light. Backyard haven great for entertaining. $1200 per month. Close to major highways and Northern Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor have any available units?
6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor pet-friendly?
No, 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor offer parking?
No, 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor does not offer parking.
Does 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor have a pool?
No, 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor does not have a pool.
Does 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor have accessible units?
No, 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor have units with air conditioning?
No, 6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor does not have units with air conditioning.

