6029 Alta Avenue - 2, 2nd Floor

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 2ndfloor rental in Baltimore: spacious, updated 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment in Glenham-Belhar, available immediately. Close to Burdick Park. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light. Backyard haven great for entertaining. $1000 per month. Close to major highways and Northern Parkway. Security system included. Tenant pays all other utilities. No pets, please.

Beautiful 1st floor rental in Baltimore: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Glenham-Belhar, available immediately. Close to Burdick Park. Large windows bring in plenty of natural light. Backyard haven great for entertaining. $1200 per month. Close to major highways and Northern Parkway.