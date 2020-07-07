All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 601 Scott St - 2R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
601 Scott St - 2R
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

601 Scott St - 2R

601 Scott St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 Scott St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with wall-to-wall carpet. Deck off bedroom, overlooking the City. Walking distance to Ravens Stadium. Coined operated washer/dryer in building. $795. Available now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Scott St - 2R have any available units?
601 Scott St - 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Scott St - 2R have?
Some of 601 Scott St - 2R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Scott St - 2R currently offering any rent specials?
601 Scott St - 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Scott St - 2R pet-friendly?
No, 601 Scott St - 2R is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 601 Scott St - 2R offer parking?
No, 601 Scott St - 2R does not offer parking.
Does 601 Scott St - 2R have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Scott St - 2R offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Scott St - 2R have a pool?
No, 601 Scott St - 2R does not have a pool.
Does 601 Scott St - 2R have accessible units?
No, 601 Scott St - 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Scott St - 2R have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Scott St - 2R does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
Severn
701 Cathedral Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland