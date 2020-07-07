601 Scott St, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 1 bedroom apartment with wall-to-wall carpet. Deck off bedroom, overlooking the City. Walking distance to Ravens Stadium. Coined operated washer/dryer in building. $795. Available now!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 Scott St - 2R have any available units?
601 Scott St - 2R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Scott St - 2R have?
Some of 601 Scott St - 2R's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Scott St - 2R currently offering any rent specials?
601 Scott St - 2R is not currently offering any rent specials.