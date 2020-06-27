60 E RANDALL STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move-in condition. Beautiful updated town home. Hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pull out cabinets, gas stove, eat-in area/dining room. Powder room in main level. Two bedrooms upstairs. Full bath with jets tub. Washer and dryer in bedrooms level. Walk-in closet in both bedrooms. Deck off the 2nd bedroom that leads you to a roof top deck. Parking pad in the back of the property that allows to park two cars in tandem. Walking distant to all amenities of Federal Hill. Security System. A++ Chosen tenant by Landlord lost his job