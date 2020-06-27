All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

60 E RANDALL STREET

60 East Randall Street · No Longer Available
Location

60 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Move-in condition. Beautiful updated town home. Hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet kitchen with large island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pull out cabinets, gas stove, eat-in area/dining room. Powder room in main level. Two bedrooms upstairs. Full bath with jets tub. Washer and dryer in bedrooms level. Walk-in closet in both bedrooms. Deck off the 2nd bedroom that leads you to a roof top deck. Parking pad in the back of the property that allows to park two cars in tandem. Walking distant to all amenities of Federal Hill. Security System. A++ Chosen tenant by Landlord lost his job

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 E RANDALL STREET have any available units?
60 E RANDALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 E RANDALL STREET have?
Some of 60 E RANDALL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 E RANDALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
60 E RANDALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 E RANDALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 60 E RANDALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 60 E RANDALL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 60 E RANDALL STREET offers parking.
Does 60 E RANDALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 E RANDALL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 E RANDALL STREET have a pool?
No, 60 E RANDALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 60 E RANDALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 60 E RANDALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 60 E RANDALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 60 E RANDALL STREET has units with dishwashers.
