Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

2 Bed/2 Bath Patio Level Condo in Otterbein for Rent! - Incredible opportunity to live in sought after Otterbein! This modern patio level condo has an open concept design, a wood burning fireplace, and easy to care for tiled flooring in the living/dining room space. The kitchen is spacious with plenty of cabinet and counter space! The master suite has generous closet space as well as a private bathroom. The second bedroom is also a great size and there is a a second full bathroom in the hall. Laundry is in unit and the condo is within walking distance of Camden Yards and the inner harbor. 1 assigned parking space included!



