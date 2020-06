Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Please click here to apply Cozy home with modern kitchen with Kitchen Island. The kitchen leads to a enclosed porch and fully fenced in yard. Hardwood flooring on the main level. The bedrooms are freshly painted and get plenty of sunlight. Fully tiled bathroom w/linen closet. Large finished basement with extra storage available and washer/dryer. Excellent location and within minutes to I-695, I-95 and downtown Baltimore.