Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 full bath home located in the Glenham area. This home is conveniently located near 95, 695 and close to the main thorough fair through the city. It has hardwood flooring, freshly painted and well maintained.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood Flooring

* Great Location

* Well Maintained

* Quiet Neighborhood

* Duplex

* Backyard



Available Now!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5136036)