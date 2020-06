Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

This beautiful EOG townhome features 3 bdrms, 2 baths, and partially finished basement with separate entrance. Fully renovated with new paint, new kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, SS appliances and Central air. Property situated on quiet cul-de-sac. Small pets considered w/$250 non-refundable pet deposit. No Smoking. One month Security deposit required. $40.00 Application Fee required for each applicant over the age of 18.