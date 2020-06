Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fabulous rental in Roland Park available July 1st! 1,600 sq.ft. sunny, quiet top floor apt. in well-maintained brick building. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, laundry room off kitchen. Two tree-top balconies! Large, maintenance-free yard and patio avail. for your use. Garage avail. Close to GBMC, St. Joe's and Sinai Hospitals and walking distance to several private and public schools.