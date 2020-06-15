All apartments in Baltimore
5713 ROLAND AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:37 PM

5713 ROLAND AVENUE

5713 Roland Avenue · (410) 984-8624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5713 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 SOUTH · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 5380 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
JUST COMPLETED! What a difference refinished floors and freshly paint make! Quiet two bedroom rental on second floor of large Roland Park mansion on 3/4 acre lot. Available now, this spacious and sunny apartment has two bedrooms, hardwood floors, a tree top deck off of the living room, high ceilings and large windows. Separate dining room with windows on three sides can be used as office etc.- a great flex space! Large yard with firepit, laundry in the basement, offstreet parking provided. 5 mins to JHU, 10 mins to Towson or downtown. On #61 busline to JHU, Penn Station, downtown and Inner Harbor. No smokers. No dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5713 ROLAND AVENUE have any available units?
5713 ROLAND AVENUE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5713 ROLAND AVENUE have?
Some of 5713 ROLAND AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5713 ROLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5713 ROLAND AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5713 ROLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5713 ROLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5713 ROLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5713 ROLAND AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 5713 ROLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5713 ROLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5713 ROLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5713 ROLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5713 ROLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5713 ROLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5713 ROLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5713 ROLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
