5713 ROLAND AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fire pit refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking

JUST COMPLETED! What a difference refinished floors and freshly paint make! Quiet two bedroom rental on second floor of large Roland Park mansion on 3/4 acre lot. Available now, this spacious and sunny apartment has two bedrooms, hardwood floors, a tree top deck off of the living room, high ceilings and large windows. Separate dining room with windows on three sides can be used as office etc.- a great flex space! Large yard with firepit, laundry in the basement, offstreet parking provided. 5 mins to JHU, 10 mins to Towson or downtown. On #61 busline to JHU, Penn Station, downtown and Inner Harbor. No smokers. No dogs.