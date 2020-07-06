5521 Gwynn Oak Ave

Amenities

large porch welcomes you to this huge property. Step inside this large foyer and enjoy the view. On the left is a large living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Pass thru the french doors to the large dining room which is ready for those large gatherings. Off the dining room is a full bathroom. Large eat in kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Plenty of cabinet space as well. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors. A large full bathroom and laundry room with hook ups as well. Third level has 2 more bedrooms with hardwood floors as well. Basement is unfinished and good for storage. Large open back yard as well. Pets are case by case with none refundable pet fee.

Case by case for pets