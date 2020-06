Amenities

You will love the quality and comfort of this exceptional renovation, full of modern amenities! Enjoy comfortable living in this home near Belvedere Square with gleaming hardwood floors in the living room and brand new carpet in the 2 bedrooms. Custom tile in the shower gives you that spa like feel! FREE shared laundry in the clean and spacious basement, with plenty of storage space! Lots of natural light throughout the living and dining room! Gorgeous kitchen with lots of cabinets and stunning granite counters and stainless steel appliances! Fenced in yard with plenty of space for hosting friends for a BBQ! Central air and Utilities included in the price! Don't miss out!