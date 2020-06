Amenities

This fully furnished Assisted Living Facility is located at 544 N Fulton Ave in Baltimore City. This three story brink house has been totally remodeled but still has most of the original architect and designed with modern yet cozy decor. There are four fully furnished bedrooms to accommodate up to 8 residents. One full bathroom with two toilets and two showers and one half bathroom. This house comes with a fully furnished office space to handle all of the daily routine paperwork. A remote controlled stair lift has been installed to help assist residents with challenges walking up or down the stairs. There is a new state approved fire escape, recently inspected sprinkler system through out the entire house and hardwired exit signs on the all door exits. This property has a fenced in back yard with a designated smoking area. There is street parking in the front of the property and rear small parking lot in the back. This business can generate anywhere from $8000 to $18,400 per month before operational overhead when maximized to it's fullest potential.